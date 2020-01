With Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada only two weeks away from coming to Yellowknife, the schedule of events during the four day festivities has been released to the public.

Wednesday, February 5th

17:00-19:00 Opening Faceoff Reception @ DND Gym, Multiplex ,

, 20:00-22:30 The Music of Hockey with Ron MacLean (Ticketed event) @ Northern Arts and Cultural Center featuring: Bidini Band, Tara Slone, Digawolf, Karen Novak, YKDFN Drummers, Wesley Hardisty, Bryan Trottier.

Thursday, February 6th

09:30-10:30 School Visit #1 @ NJ MacPherson School ,

, 10:30-11:30 School Visit #2 @ K’àlemì Dene School ,

, 12:15-14:00 Skate with the Stanley Cup (Ticketed event) @ Multiplex, Ed Jeske Arena ,

, 14:00-15:00 Maple Leafs Hockey Clinic #1 @ Multiplex, Ed Jeske Arena ,

, 15:15-16:00 Maple Leafs Hockey Clinic #2 @ Multiplex, Ed Jeske Arena ,

, 14:00-14:45 NHL Alumni Hockey Clinic #3 @ Multiplex, Shorty Brown Arena ,

, 15:00-15:45 Officiating Clinic with Ron Maclean. Ron will be available to meet with kids from 14:45-15:00,

18:30-21:00 Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada Banquet (Ticketed event) @ St. Pats/Weledeh School. Doors Open at 17:30.

Friday, February 7th

07:30-09:30 NHL Declaration of Principles Breakfast with Andrew Ferrence (TIcketed event) @ DND Gym ,

, 10:00-11:00 School Visit #3 @ Weledeh/St. Pats ,

, 11:30-12:30 Seniors Visit @ Aven Manor ,

, 12:00-12:45 Maple Leafs Hockey Clinic #4 @ Multiplex, Shorty Brown Arena ,

, 13:00-13:45 Maple Leafs Hockey Clinic #5 @ Multiplex, Shorty Brown Arena ,

, 14:00-14:45 NHL Alumni Hockey Clinic #6 @ Multiplex, Shorty Brown Arena ,

, 13:15-15:00 High School Girls Challenge Cup Game @ Multiplex, Ed Jeske Arena ,

, 15:15-17:00 High School Boys Challenge Cup Game @ Multiplex, Ed Jeske Arena ,

, 19:00-21:30 Celebrity and Alumni Classic (Ticketed event) @ Multiplex ,

, 21:30-01:00 Friday Night Beer Garden (Ticketed event) @ DND Gym, Multiplex featuring: Bidini Band.

Saturday, February 8th

10:30 Opening Parade,

11:00-17:00 Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada On-Air. Ron McLean Live from Somba K’e Park ,

, 11:00-17:00 Outdoor Festival & Stanley Cup on display @ Somba K’e Park.

For more information, including to purchase tickets or volunteering,visit: https://www.yellowknife.ca/en/hockey-day-in-canada.asp.