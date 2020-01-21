The criminal investigation into a fire incident at Northern United Place on January 14th has not brought any arrests or charges.

Yellowknife RCMP responded to a call for service at approximately 3:10 pm on January 14th, and upon attending the location, entered into a criminal investigation in the fire related incident.

Yellowknife RCMP interviewed a person of interest shortly after the investigation began. While the early investigation indicated the fire may have been human caused, there is no determination of criminal intent and there are no charges at this time.

The NWT Office of the Fire Marshall is responsible for determining the cause of the fire.