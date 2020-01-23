Great Bear Lake, the single largest lake within Canadian borders, has been named as one of the seven best fishing locations in Canada for 2020 according to fishingbooker.com.

Located between the boreal forests of the Northwest Territories, Great Bear Lake lies right on the Arctic Circle. It is the second consecutive year a lake in the NWT has been on this list as last year, Great Slave Lake was named the second best fishing location in Canada.

The article notes that it might be a hard place to get to, but make no mistake, Great Bear Lake is an angler’s dream. The species you can go for include Arctic Char, Arctic Grayling, Whitefish, and Lake Trout.

“The entire lake has a little over 500 permanent inhabitants, most of which reside in the town of Deline. Nowhere does the old “Nature is king” ring truer than in these parts. Simply put, if you’re looking to get away from the daily bustle of urban life, this is the place to do it.”

They add that if you’re planning on wetting a line in these parts, make sure you’re well-stocked with gear and supplies as the lake isn’t exactly stacked with tourist resorts and shops like some of the fishing hotspots to the south.

“Luckily, this is where fishing lodges come in. Great Bear Lake boasts several top-notch fishing lodge communities, specializing in making anglers’ dreams come true.”