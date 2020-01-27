Hay River RCMP arrested nine individuals for drug-related offences.

On January 23rd, Hay River RCMP, assisted by the Yellowknife General Investigation Section, Major Crimes Unit, Police Dog Services, Federal Investigation Section, and the combined forces of the NWT and Yukon RCMP Emergency Response Teams, arrested the individuals.

Currency and illicit street drugs were seized during the investigation. Of the nine suspects, three have been charged. The other six suspects have been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Farhan Hussein, 30 years-old, Zuhayr Maie, 26 years-old and Liban Abdi, 26 years old, all from Edmonton, AB, are each facing one count of Trafficking in Controlled Substances and one count of Possession of property obtained by crime.

Hussein and Maie have been remanded in Yellowknife and will appear in court on January 28th. Abdi has been released on bail and will appear in court in Hay River on February 24th.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call Hay River RCMP at 874-1111.