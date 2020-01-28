A suspect wanted by Yukon RCMP for armed robberies and break and enter is facing additional charges after he assaulted Inuvik RCMP members during his arrest.

On January 19th, Inuvik RCMP received information that the suspect, wanted by Yukon RCMP, could be in the Inuvik area. The suspect was believed to be with an accomplice. That same day, Inuvik RCMP located and arrested the accomplice, Timothy McKay.

On January 21st, Inuvik RCMP received information that the second suspect, Corey Cardinal, was at a residence in Inuvik. RCMP members attended the residence, located, placed under arrest and escorted Cardinal to the Inuvik detachment cells.

Cardinal and McKay were arrested by Inuvik RCMP after a warrant was issued by Yukon RCMP. They are suspected of committing armed robberies and break and enter in Whitehorse on January 18th. Both suspects have been escorted back to Whitehorse.

Once at the detachment, and while being lodged in cells, the suspect became aggressive. During this time, RCMP members were assaulted and received non-life threatening injuries. As a result, Corey Cardinal is facing these charges:

Two counts of Assaulting peace officer causing bodily harm,

Two counts of Assaulting a peace officer,

One count of Resisting Arrest,

One count of Breach of probation order.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call Inuvik RCMP at 777-1111.