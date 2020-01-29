N.W.T. band Digawolf has been nominated for a Juno award for Indigenous Artist or Group of the year for their 2019 album Yellowstone.

This is the second time the Tlicho Dene and English language band has been nominated for a Juno as their album Distant Morning Star was nominated for Best Aboriginal Album of the Year in 2010.

“This is my second nomination, and this is awesome. My first was in 2010 I think,” says the band’s frontman and lyricist Jesse James Gon (Diga). “Any time anybody from the North gets recognized I think that’s great – people like Leela Gilday, Northern Haze, Tanya Tagaq, everybody. It’s pretty far and there are lots of challenges to go with that.”

Diga, who is from Behchoko, has been telling stories of growing up in the North for about 20 years, and was named Best Male Artist of the Year at the 2005 Canadian Aboriginal Music Awards for The Earth is Crying.

“We are always writing and recording. I have a studio in Yellowknife where we explore new sounds and ideas,” says Diga. “I am here today after just being at Folk Alliance in New Orleans – from minus 41C to sweaty heat. The showcase we played with my band went well, and we loved the food and music there.”

The 2020 Juno awards take place Sunday, March 15th at 8 p.m. in Saskatoon. Tickets are on sale and available here.

Digawolf is scheduled to perform at the Music of Hockey with Ron MacLean at the Northern Arts and Cultural Center on Wednesday, February 5th for Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada.