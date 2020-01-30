An unprecedented number of NWT residents are participating in this year’s Walk to Tuk according to the NWTRPA. When registration closed on January 16th, over 4,900 people on 420 teams had registered for the non-profit organization’s popular physical activity challenge.

This number represents an increase of about 4% from last year. Teams this year come from 30 NWT communities. In 2020, the community with the most teams per capita is Jean Marie River. With a population of 96 people, this Dehcho community has two teams totaling 15 participants combined.

Walk to Tuk is the largest and longest physical activity event in the NWT. Over 27,000 participants have taken part in Walk to Tuk since the challenge started in 2010.

Jess Dunkin, Executive Director of the NWTRPA stated that Walk to Tuk was established ten years ago to help motivate NWT residents to stay active during the winter,

“We had 650 participants that first year and that seemed like a great success. Now we have almost 5,000 participants!”

For the past five years, Walk to Tuk participants have, on average, exceeded the amount of exercise recommended by the Canadian Physical Activity Guidelines according to Dunkin.

“It has been so wonderful to see this community-based physical activity event embraced by so many people in the NWT and beyond.”

During Walk to Tuk, community members, schools, and workplaces are encouraged to form teams and conceptually walk the distance of the Big River from Fort Providence to Tuktoyaktuk.

Each team will do their best to walk a total of 1,658 km between January 2nd and February 28th. Along the way, teams can win prizes, see their team progress along the river, plan team walks, take photos, and enjoy the crisp, cold air. To see how teams are progressing along the river click here.