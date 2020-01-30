The search continues for the missing 60-year-old woman in Yellowknife. Arthur C. Green/100.1 The Moose

Although no new lead to further the investigation has been brought forward, more than four weeks after the disappearance of 60-year-old Sladjana Petrovic, the investigation remains active and RCMP is still looking for information to locate Petrovic .

Petrovic was reportedly last seen at approximately 3:40 p.m. on December 26th, leaving her apartment building on 53rd Street and walking towards Franklin Avenue. RCMP began a missing person investigation on December 27th, when she was reported missing to the RCMP.

Multiple RCMP units and partner agencies were engaged over the last month in the search, including Yellowknife Ground Search and Rescue and Civil Air Search and Rescue Association

Ground search led by YKGSAR canvassed extensively the downtown area near Petrovic’s building on 53rd Street, and elsewhere, including trail systems, streets, backyards and outbuildings. RCMP asked the public to review video footage from vehicle dash cams and “Nest” cams for any potential sightings.

On January 7th, following a piece of information brought forward by a citizen, a helicopter was deployed to Tin Can Hill for an air search and YKGSAR conducted a ground search of the immediate area.

Unfortunately, no further information or evidence on Petrovic’s whereabouts resulted from those searches.

RCMP reached beyond the Territory to raise Petrovic’s profile. Information on her disappearance was shared with the public and the media in Alberta, as Petrovic has been known to visit the communities of Edmonton and Calgary, or in the event she travelled from Yellowknife to Alberta on the road system.

The Yellowknife RCMP General Investigative Section, leading the investigation, also confirmed that Petrovic did not leave Yellowknife via air travel.

They contacted INTERPOL in Ottawa and Belgrade, Serbia, as well as the RCMP International Liaison in Italy to confirm Petrovic did not hold a valid Serbian or Canadian passport.

“We understand this is a very difficult time for Sladjana’s friends and family. We will continue to investigate Sladjana’s file and we will remain in contact with her loved ones and keep them updated if new information is brought forward” states Inspector Alex Laporte, Yellowknife RCMP Detachment Commander.

While there is no active ground search at this time, RCMP have supported friends of Petrovic who organized a poster campaign and a few public events to raise the awareness of her disappearance.

Nationally, Yellowknife RCMP is working with the National Centre for Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains to place the file on canadasmissing.ca website. RCMP also worked with NWT NU Crime Stoppers to have Petrovic added to their missing web pages.

Petrovic, is described as white, 5’7”, 257 lbs., heavy build, shoulder length “salt and pepper” brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information on previous contact with Petrovic is asked to contact Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111.