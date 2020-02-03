RCMP in Deline seized multiple bottles of alcohol from entering the community under the Liquor Act.



On Saturday, February 1st, Deline RCMP was conducting a traffic stop on the ice road coming into Deline.

At approximately 9:40 pm, RCMP members intercepted a vehicle carrying alcohol in excess, above the restricted quantity defined by the Liquor Act. RCMP seized 20 bottles of 375 ml of vodka, one bottle of whiskey, 24 cans of beer and six coolers.

“The alleged sale of illegal alcohol is very concerning, and as a community, we cannot tolerate these illegal activities. This seizure helps in reducing the harm caused by illegal alcohol in Deline” states Cpl. Philip Unger, Detachment Commander of Deline RCMP”

The driver and passenger were handed a Summary Offence Ticket Information and are facing charges under the Liquor Act.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call Deline RCMP at 589-1111.