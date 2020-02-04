Diga, left, and Jan de Vroede talk about their collaboration on Digawolf's new LP Yellowstone. Emelie Peacock photo

Digawolf, is set to release his latest single on February 5th, right on the heels of his latest Juno nomination. Entitled High Arctic, this song was submitted as part of Hockey Day in Canada Celebrations in Yellowknife.

The debut performance will be occurring on Wednesday February 5th at Northern Arts and Cultural Centre as part of the week of activities behind Hockey Day in Canada.

Diga, the lead singer of Digawolf stated that the song seemed like the perfect fit as a sort of “hockey anthem.”

“This opportunity was one that I couldn’t pass up, and it was an honour to be part of this community event. I’m very excited to add this song to my body of work, I continue to enjoy venturing into new sounds, new places.”

The song will be available for streaming and download on all major platforms as of February 5th.

Music and Streaming Links:

Bandcamp: https://digawolfnt.bandcamp.com/track/high-arctic