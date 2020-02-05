Graphic from Rogers Sportsnet depicting Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada which is to be held in Yellowknife in 2020.

The City of Yellowknife has announced a few Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada updates concerning transportation and tickets.

The City is offering a free Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada Shuttle on Saturday, February 8th. The shuttle will run between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. from the Multiplex – where an Arts and Cultural Festival will be taking place, to Somba K’e Civic Plaza – where Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada will be broadcast.

Downtown parking will be limited, and residents are encouraged to park at or near the Multiplex and use the free shuttle provided. View the complete route and schedule here.

A final round of 35 VIP Celebrity/Alumni Game and Party (19+) tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, February 5th. These tickets were previously reserved for Sponsorship packages and are now being made available for general ticket sales.

Tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis, using our electronic ticketing system. Tickets can be purchased online here or at City Hall. VIP Celebrity/Alumni Game and Party (19+) ticket holders must bring a valid form of identification to this event.

There are still tickets available for the following events:

Scotiabank Music of Hockey, Wednesday Feb 5th @ Northern Arts and Cultural Center

Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada Banquet, Thursday Feb 6th @ St. Pats/Weledeh School

Breakfast with the Cup, Friday Feb 7th @ DND Gym,

If you have purchased tickets for the Alumni Game, Banquet, or Breakfast with the cup, pick-up your ticket(s) to gain access to the event(s) and avoid delays at the entrance. Tickets are available for pick-up at City Hall, Monday-Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.