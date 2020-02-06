Pumiotook is scheduled to appear before the Nunavut Court of Justice on January 20, 2020 in Iqaluit. Arthur C. Green/100.1 The Moose

A man has been arrested by Fort McPherson RCMP and has been charged after making threats, involving a firearm, at a school in Tsiigehtchic.

At approximately 12:53 p.m., on Tuesday, February 4th, Fort McPherson RCMP received a call for service regarding a potential threat being made at a school in Tsiigehtchic.

A 60-year-old man uttered threats multiple times to obtain a firearm and shoot “everyone“.

Members from Fort McPherson RCMP responded immediately, and a request for back-up support was made to Inuvik RCMP.

As a result of the potential threat and as a precaution for the safety of everyone in the community, a lockdown was initiated at both local schools in Tsiigehtchic.

RCMP arrived in the community and searched for the individual. He was located shortly after at a residence and safely arrested without incident.

Both local schools resumed their normal operations after the arrest. No students or staff were injured during this incident.

As a result of this, Richard Andre, a 60-year-old man from Tsiigehtchic, is charged with:

Two counts of Uttering Threats, and one count of Fail to Comply with Release Order.

Richard Andre has been remanded to Yellowknife for bail hearing.