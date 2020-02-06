Amazon Canada listed the City of Yellowknife as the third most romantic city in Canada on their eleventh annual ranking. Yellowknife is one of 14 cities in the rankings that were not included on last year’s list.

The ranking was compiled by comparing sales data from January 1, 2019 to January 1, 2020 in cities with more than 20,000 residents. The data looks at purchases of romance novels, romantic comedies, relationship books, jewellery and sexual wellness products.

Fort McMurray climbs to No. 1 from its previous No.3 as for the first time in the last seven years, Victoria, British Columbia is not in the top spot.

Whitehorse was also included in the list at No. 11. When it came to the Territories, Amazon noted that things were heating up North.

“With two cities on this year’s list hailing from territories, the residents of Yellowknife and Whitehorse sure know how to cuddle up and stay warm in the northern Canadian cold.“

Five of the 20 spots went to capitals cities including Yellowknife, Whitehorse, Toronto, Victoria and Edmonton. The nation’s’ capital, Ottawa, came in 6th place.