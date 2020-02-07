Fort Simpson RCMP is asking for public assistance with a series of break and enters that occurred over the last several months at the local post office.

The Fort Simpson Canada Post office has been the victim of three separate break and enters on September 3rd, November 25th and December 19th.

On each occurrence, several items were stolen from various packages. During one of these incidents, a pair of brown leather DC winter boots were stolen.

The boots have a unique style and design, and should anyone see them, they are asked to contact Fort Simpson RCMP.

Anyone with information on these break and enter is asked to come forward and contact the detachment at 867 695-1111.