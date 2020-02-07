A traffic stop on the winter road into Deline resulted in a second alcohol seizure in one week for Deline RCMP.



On the evening of Thursday, February 6th, Deline RCMP conducted the traffic stop and intercepted a vehicle carrying alcohol in excess of the allowed limits.

RCMP seized 20 bottles of 375 ml of vodka and 12 cans of beer. During the stop, open alcohol was also observed inside the vehicle.

“It is illegal for any passengers in a vehicle to break open and consume liquor during transport” reminds Philip Unger, Deline RCMP Detachment Commander.

The driver and one passenger were each issued a Summary Offence Ticket Information and are both facing charges under the NWT Liquor Act.