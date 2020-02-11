Two individuals who allegedly sold alcohol downtown Yellowknife to vulnerable residents have been charged by Yellowknife RCMP.

Through an investigation from November 2019 to January 2020, the NT RCMP General Investigation Section and Crime Reduction Unit charged the individuals under the NWT Liquor Act.

The men allegedly sold alcohol to downtown Yellowknife’s most vulnerable citizens.

“This is not a victimless crime. Yellowknife RCMP is committed to make our community safer and we are being proactive in stopping this kind of activity” states S/Sgt Yannick Hamel, Operations Manager of Yellowknife RCMP.

A 41-year-old man, and a 38-year-old man, have been charged under the NWT Liquor Act and are scheduled to appear in court on March 3rd.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.