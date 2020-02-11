Snowking has announced an exciting lineup of music, arts, and performance at the Silver Jubilee edition of Snowkings Winter Festival. The Snowcastle will officially open on Saturday February 29th at 12 p.m., with the Yellowknives Dene First Nation Drummers and a full day live performances.

Local music remains a central part of the Snowking’s mainstage, as this year’s lineup includes a diverse roster of northern musicians. Family weekend programming also remains a focus for of Snowkings Winter Festival with puppet shows, dance performances, music events and theatre throughout the month.

Some of the performers scheduled to appear include:

Opening night Shiver ‘n’ Shake: New Brunswick art-rockers Motherhood, with local opener Great Bear, a new project by Julian Morse

Colombian-born singer/songwriter Christian de la Luna will perform in Spanish, French and English

The Snow Sizzler: Saskatchewan’s Brian Sklar & The Texpistols will get the monarchy two-stepping like it’s Nashville in 1965, in Nudie-style rhinestone suits.

One-of-a-kind global roots / blues / folk / world music mélange group Tri-Continental

The Royal Ball features hot-shot Yukon fiddle band The Swinging Pines, with The Little Burnt Potatoes.

Leela Gilday Band returns to rock the Castle with her new album, North Star Calling

Ron’s Auto Presents: The Great Melt featuring critically acclaimed Toronto punk band PUP, with local Yellowknife opener, Pit!

Candled Ice Revue: A musical variety night to celebrate the Snowkings Silver Jubilee anniversary

The Snowscastle will be open from 12-5 p.m. daily, and again for the evening performances at 8pm. The castle will be closed on Mondays. The Snowcastle’s final day of the year will be March 27th.

Tickets for all performances go on sale the day of at the Snowcastle box office. Click here for more ticketing information and the full 2020 Events Calendar lineup .

In the meantime, guided tours of the Snow Castle are still going on from Wednesdays to Sundays at 2 & 3 p.m. until February 22nd. The tours cost 10 dollars. The Snowking Visitor Centre is also open Wednesday to Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.