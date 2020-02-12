Update: A 45-year-old man from Yellowknife is deceased after an early morning motor vehicle collision 45 KM west on Highway 3, between Behchoko and Yellowknife.

RCMP received a call for service just before 2:00 a.m., on Wednesday, February 12th, about a motor vehicle collision. Yellowknife RCMP, assisted by Behchoko RCMP, attended the scene and started an investigation.

Two pickup trucks were parked on one side of the highway, with a flat tire on a trailer. A semi-truck, heading towards Yellowknife, stopped on the other side of the road to offer assistance.

Soon after, another semi-truck heading westbound came upon the scene and collided with the parked pickup trucks, hitting the victim who was outside of his vehicle attending to the trailer. The victim was declared deceased at the scene.

Two vehicle passengers, sitting in the parked pickup trucks, sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Stanton Territorial Hospital.

Both semi-trucks were carrying fuel. No hazardous spill occurred. The drivers of the semi-trucks were not injured in this accident. Alcohol was not a factor, while extreme cold weather conditions are believed to be a factor.

Behchoko RCMP provided traffic assistance while Highway 3 remained closed for several hours to allow for RCMP and partners to investigate. The highway was reopened Wednesday morning.

The Office of the Chief Coroner attended the scene, as well as the GNWT Department of Infrastructure Highway Maintenance to assist with the closure of highway. GNWT Highway Transport Officers were called to support the investigation in relation to the commercial vehicles involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

Original post: Yellowknife and Behchoko RCMP attended the scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision early on Wednesday, February 12th.

The collision happened at approximately 2:00 a.m., between Behchoko and Yellowknife, on Highway 3. One person is deceased and others sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The highway has been reopened to traffic.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone witnessed the collision, they are asked to contact Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.

This post will be updated when more information comes.