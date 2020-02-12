Yellowknife and Behchoko RCMP attended the scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision early on Wednesday, February 12th.

The collision happened at approximately 2:00 a.m., between Behchoko and Yellowknife, on Highway 3. One person is deceased and others sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The highway has been reopened to traffic.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone witnessed the collision, they are asked to contact Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.

This post will be updated when more information comes.