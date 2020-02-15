Snow removal begins at 12:00 a.m. each day and takes place during the early morning to avoid conflicts with drivers, people walking and children at play.

Monday, February 17th

Old Airport Road from Range Lake Road to Byrne Road;

Braathen Avenue from Finlayson Drive to Arden Avenue; and

Banke Crescent from Arden Avenue to Parker Park.

Tuesday, February 18th

52nd Avenue from Ravens Court to 49th Street; and

All of Horton Crescent

Wednesday, February 19th

52nd Avenue from 49th Street to Franklin Avenue; and

All of Calder Crescent.

Thursday, February 20th

All of Forrest Drive North;

All of Ptarmigan Road; and

Rivett Crescent from Borden Drive to Kasteel Drive.

Friday, February 21st

All of DeMelt Crescent; and

Rivett Crescent from Kasteel Drive to Magrum Crescent.

Residents must make sure that parked vehicles are removed from these streets by midnight or they will be towed. People are also advised that there will be traffic delays in snow removal areas and if possible, to use an alternate route to avoid delays.