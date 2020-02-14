Yellowknife RCMP is asking for public assistance to locate Trevor Ryhorchuk, a 47-year-old man.

Ryhorchuk was last seen in the area of 44 Street, downtown Yellowknife, on Monday, February 10th. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black leather boots, a black ski mask and a black tuque.

He is of medium built, with short brown hair, brown eyes, measuring 5’ 6’’ and weighing approximately 158 lbs.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Trevor Ryhorchuk is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.