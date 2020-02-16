A period of very cold wind chills will continue in the Yellowknife area as well as in the areas of Wekweeti, Whati and Behchoko.

Extreme cold conditions will moderate in the afternoon then redevelop for most communities into Monday morning. The coldest the wind chill will be is between minus 50 and minus 55.

Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.



Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.



A reminder as well that if it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.