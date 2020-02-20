With longer days, and warmer temperature expected in the next few weeks, NT RCMP would like to remind people to be cautious when venturing outdoors.

Sgt, Christina Wilkins, NT RCMP Search and Rescue Coordinator stated that the RCMP in the NWT is committed to the safety of its residents and visitors, and will deploy Search & Rescue resources as needed.

“Outdoor enthusiasts need to be mindful of the vast areas and often difficult terrain within our Territory that may render a SAR deployment very dangerous for rescuers, and in some instances a search may not be possible due to a variety of risk factors. If you are heading out to explore, remember wilderness safety starts with you, be prepared!ʺ

Here are some tips for safety on the land:

Leave a trip plan – have a responsible emergency contact available in case of accident or delay. Download the AdventureSmart Trip Plan app at adventuresmart.ca and send it with a friend or family member.

Wear or carry suitable clothing and proper footwear – dress in layers to regulate body temperature and adjust to sudden changes in weather conditions.

Pack extra clothing for protection from the elements – Hypothermia is a serious risk if you go out unprepared for the weather conditions.

Pack essential items – flashlight, spare batteries, signaling devices, extra food or water, GPS or compass, first aid kit, pocket knife. Make sure you know how to use these safely and that they are in working order.

Ensure your communication devices are in working order and that you know how to use them.

Be aware of cellular and satellite coverage in the area – it may be limited to highway corridors or impacted by physical obstacles which can block the signal.

Avoid wildlife conflicts – know which animals are in the area and how to react if you cross their path.

Know your limits – avoid injury and exhaustion.

Take a course – familiarize yourself with the area and activity in which you are engaging.

If travelling on a snowmobile, these are important rules to follow: