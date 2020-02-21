If you know any hard working women in Yellowknife that you want to be celebrated, now’s your chance. ‘Our Trailblazers’ is a campaign run by the City of Yellowknife that features Yellowknife women who excel in their fields. It celebrates trailblazers and inspires other women. The City is seeking nominations for female leaders who should be considered for this year’s Our Trailblazers campaign.

The City takes every effort to ensure leaders from a variety of fields and backgrounds are featured, and that the diverse population that makes up Yellowknife is represented, including indigenous women, newcomers, women of all ages, and all industries including the arts. Each year one woman is selected from each of the following categories:

Business owner

Home-based business owner or start-up

Corporate professional

Leader in non-profits or government

Diverse group or board (Councils, boards or student councils, etc.)

Last year’s winner of the Yellowknife Chamber Trailblazer Women in Business Award

Nominate a Trailblazer by February 29th, by completing a nomination form or by emailing [email protected] Include the name of the nominee, a brief description of why you are nominating her, and contact details for both you and your nominee.

The final selection of Our Trailblazers, 2020, will be announced at the Trailblazers Symposium Luncheon event on March 6th, held in partnership with the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce, which coincides with International Women’s Day on March 8th.