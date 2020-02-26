On February 19th, the High Level RCMP Crime Reduction Unit initiated a traffic stop with a vehicle within the town limits of High Level, Alta.

Further investigation of the occupants and observations of the contents of the vehicle led to the arrest of the occupants for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

A male passenger provided a false identity to police; however, police were able to determine his identity and he was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

With the assistance of the Yellowknife RCMP Federal Investigations Unit, High Level RCMP CRU obtained a search warrant for the vehicle. High Level RCMP Detachment and High Level RCMP CRU conducted a search of the vehicle that resulted in the seizure of: 1.3 kilograms of cocaine, one ounce of Khat, drug paraphernalia and packaging.

The cocaine seized in this traffic stop represents potentially 13,000 average doses of cocaine. It is believed that these drugs were destined for towns throughout the Northwest Territories, including Yellowknife and Hay River.

Abdiraham Mohamud Mohamed (64) of Yellowknife, was charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Ahmed Abdi Maalin (23) of Brooks, Alta., was charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and obstructing a peace officer.

Both males were released on an undertaking with conditions to appear in High Level Provincial Court on April 6th.