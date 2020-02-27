Update: The body of the deceased person has been confirmed as Mr. Tyler Mitchell, 34 of Yellowknife by the Coroner Service.

The Coroner Service has ordered a post mortem examination. The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the RCMP.

The Coroner Service extends sincere condolences to the family and friends of Tyler Mitchell.

At approximately 8:45 am the morning of February 26th, a person walked in Yellowknife RCMP Detachment saying that a deceased person was located in the wooded area off Taylor Road, about 200 meters in the bush.

RCMP members attended the site and located the body. Preliminary evidence confirms that nothing suspicious happened and no foul play is suspected.

Yellowknife RCMP is assisting the Office of the Chief Coroner in an investigation into this death.

The RCMP added that the deceased person had never been reported missing.