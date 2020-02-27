A musical ceremony and celebration titled “We are the Stronghold” is taking place in Yellowknife on February 27th in support of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation in Northern British Columbia.

Supporters in BC have been protesting the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline project that would cut across their land.

It will feature several musicians and artists from Yellowknife including Miranda Currie; Tanya Snow; sana sana; Wesley Hardisty; Priscilla’s Revenge; Brie O’Keefe; Leela Gilday and Lawrence Nayally.

The event page on Facebook notes that “We are the Stronghold” is a call to action for music, ceremony and celebration.

“The ceremony is in solidarity with action taking place on unceded and sovereign Wet’suwet’en territory and in support of the heredity chiefs and land defenders holding the line.”

Proceeds will support Raven Trust, the legal defence fund of the Wet’suwet’en protectors of land air and water. There are also similar events being held in Toronto and Vancouver.

The concert gets underway at 7:00 p.m. at the Museum Cafe in the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre.