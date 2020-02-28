Yellowknife RCMP is investigating an aggravated assault in downtown Yellowknife in the area of 50th Avenue and 52nd Street early on Friday, February 28th. They are asking for anyone who would have witnessed suspicious activities to come forward.

At approximately 4:44 am, on Friday, February 28th, RCMP were conducting a patrol when they came upon the scene of an aggravated assault. The City of Yellowknife Emergency Medical Services were already on site, tending to a victim in the area of 50th Avenue and 52nd street.

The victim, a 52-year-old man, appeared to be suffering from stabbing wounds. He has been transported by EMS to the hospital and is in stable condition.

A portion of 50th Avenue, between 52nd Street and 53rd Street, was secured for a period of time to protect evidence. Police Dog Services and Forensic Identification Services attended the scene. 50th Avenue is now reopened for traffic at around 8:00 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrest has been made.

Yellowknife RCMP is asking for anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area between 50th and 52nd Street, and 50th to 53rd Avenue, to come forward and contact Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.