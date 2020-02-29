It has finally arrived. The 2020 edition of the Snowking’s Winter Festival officially gets underway February 29th at noon. In preparation for the month long festivities, here is a list of Snowking facts to get you ready to enjoy this winter wonderland!

The month long festival is called “Snowking’s Winter Festival” which takes place in the “Snowcastle”.

This year being the 25th anniversary of the festival, is dubbed the “Silver Jubilee”.

The 2020 Snowking’s Winter Festival will open at 12 p.m. on February 29th, and close at 5:00 p.m. on March 28th. The Snowcastle will be closed on Mondays.

Daytime Admission Prices (12-5 p.m.) Adults: $10 / Family: $5 each. Season Pass (free daytime entry, 50% off evening shows) Adults: $75 / Kids: $40. All Access Pass (including daytimes and evenings): $200.

Tickets for events are available the same day, starting at 12 p.m. at the Snowcastle’s box office. Ticket prices vary between events, but prices are listed in the event descriptions.

This year’s Snowcastle was built with the theme of “Outerspace” and features references to aliens and spaceships that are truly out of this world.

This year’s festival features over 40 events comprised of musicians, pupperterrs, comedians, and many more. The full list of events can be found on their website.