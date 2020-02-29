It has finally arrived. The 2020 edition of the Snowking’s Winter Festival officially gets underway February 29th at noon. In preparation for the month long festivities, here is a list of Snowking facts to get you ready to enjoy this winter wonderland!

  • The month long festival is called “Snowking’s Winter Festival” which takes place in the “Snowcastle”.
  • This year being the 25th anniversary of the festival, is dubbed the “Silver Jubilee”.
  • The 2020 Snowking’s Winter Festival will open at 12 p.m. on February 29th, and close at 5:00 p.m. on March 28th. The Snowcastle will be closed on Mondays.
  • Daytime Admission Prices (12-5 p.m.) Adults: $10 / Family: $5 each. Season Pass (free daytime entry, 50% off evening shows) Adults: $75 / Kids: $40. All Access Pass (including daytimes and evenings): $200.
  • Tickets for events are available the same day, starting at 12 p.m. at the Snowcastle’s box office. Ticket prices vary between events, but prices are listed in the event descriptions.
  • This year’s Snowcastle was built with the theme of “Outerspace” and features references to aliens and spaceships that are truly out of this world.
  • This year’s festival features over 40 events comprised of musicians, pupperterrs, comedians, and many more. The full list of events can be found on their website.
  • The festival’s founder, Anthony Foliot, is exclusively referred to as the “Snowking” during the duration of the festival.