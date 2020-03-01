Snow removal begins at 12:00 a.m. each day and takes place during the early morning to avoid conflicts with drivers, people walking and children at play.

Monday, March 2nd

All of Sissons Court;

All of Knutsen Avenue and Knutsen Court; and

All of Mandeville Drive.

Tuesday, March 3rd

All of Stevens Crescent; and

All of Wilkinson Crescent.

Wednesday, March 4th

All of Jeske Cresent and Jeske Court.

Thursday, March 5th

All of Forrest Park;

All of Lanky Court;

All of England Crescent; and

All of Gwilliam Crescent.

Friday, March 6th

All of Anson Drive;

Butler Road from Borden Drive to end; and

Ward Crescent from Butler Road to Borden Drive.

Residents must make sure that parked vehicles are removed from these streets by midnight or they will be towed. People are also advised that there will be traffic delays in snow removal areas and if possible, to use an alternate route to avoid delays.