The City of Yellowknife, together with the Yellowknives Dene First Nation, the North Slave Metis Alliance, the GNWT and NWT Tourism are hosting the second annual Naka Festival – a celebration of the aurora borealis and northern culture, from March 2nd-7th. Here is the full event list for the Festival:

Monday, March 2nd

Opening Ceremonies. From 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre.

Aurora Love Film Screening. 7:00 p.m. at the Snowking Castle.

Tuesday, March 3rd

Concepts of Aurora Photography. From 3:00 p.m – 5:00 p.m. at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre.

NWT Arts Market. From 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the Centre Square Mall Upper Level.

Sealebration 2020. From 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Centre Square Mall Upper Level.

Exploring Above and Beyond: The Frontiers of Auroral Science. From 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre.

Wednesday, March 4th

Metis Day. From 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre.

NWT Arts Market. From 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the Centre Square Mall Upper Level.

Sealebration 2020. From 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Centre Square Mall Upper Level.

Thursday, March 5th

Aboriginal Sports Demos. From 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre.

NWT Arts Market. From 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the Centre Square Mall Upper Level.

Sealebration 2020. From 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Centre Square Mall Upper Level.

Taste of the North. From 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre. Tickets sold out.

Friday, March 6th

Northern Dene Astronomical Knowledge: Local and Regional Ways of Knowing. From 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre.

An Evening of Northern Dene Star Gazing. From 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Community Wellness Building in Dettah.

Saturday, March 7th

Northern Dene Astronomical Knowledge: Local and Regional Ways of Knowing. From 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre.

Indigenous Cultural Gala. 6:30 p.m. at the Chief Drygeese Centre in Dettah. Tickets $30

There will also be a chance at every event to enter a draw to win a trip to Frontier Lodge! The draw will be on Saturday, March 8th and for double the ballots, attend the opening ceremonies.