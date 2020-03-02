NewsYellowknife News Everything going on at the Naka Festival SHARE ON: Keven Dow, staff Monday, Mar. 2nd, 2020 Photo from The City of Yellowknife. The City of Yellowknife, together with the Yellowknives Dene First Nation, the North Slave Metis Alliance, the GNWT and NWT Tourism are hosting the second annual Naka Festival – a celebration of the aurora borealis and northern culture, from March 2nd-7th. Here is the full event list for the Festival: Monday, March 2nd Opening Ceremonies. From 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre.Aurora Love Film Screening. 7:00 p.m. at the Snowking Castle. Tuesday, March 3rd Concepts of Aurora Photography. From 3:00 p.m – 5:00 p.m. at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre.NWT Arts Market. From 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the Centre Square Mall Upper Level.Sealebration 2020. From 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Centre Square Mall Upper Level.Exploring Above and Beyond: The Frontiers of Auroral Science. From 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre. Wednesday, March 4th Metis Day. From 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre.NWT Arts Market. From 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the Centre Square Mall Upper Level.Sealebration 2020. From 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Centre Square Mall Upper Level. Thursday, March 5th Aboriginal Sports Demos. From 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre.NWT Arts Market. From 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the Centre Square Mall Upper Level.Sealebration 2020. From 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Centre Square Mall Upper Level.Taste of the North. From 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre. Tickets sold out. Friday, March 6th Northern Dene Astronomical Knowledge: Local and Regional Ways of Knowing. From 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre.An Evening of Northern Dene Star Gazing. From 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Community Wellness Building in Dettah. Saturday, March 7th Northern Dene Astronomical Knowledge: Local and Regional Ways of Knowing. From 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre.Indigenous Cultural Gala. 6:30 p.m. at the Chief Drygeese Centre in Dettah. Tickets $30 There will also be a chance at every event to enter a draw to win a trip to Frontier Lodge! The draw will be on Saturday, March 8th and for double the ballots, attend the opening ceremonies. Tags: City of YellowknifeGNWTNaka FestivalNorth Slave Métis AllianceNWT TourismYellowknives Dene First Nation