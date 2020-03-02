Michael McLeod, MP for the NWT announced on February 28th that the Government of Canada will invest $1 million in YWCA NWT, a women’s organization working to increase women’s safety across the NWT.

This funding will support survivors of gender-based violence and their families features, including those who have been underserved, such as Indigenous women and their communities, children and youth, LGBTQ2 individuals, ethno-cultural women, women who are newcomers, refugees or non-status, and women living with disabilities.

McLeod stated that people facing gender-based violence deserve not only protections, but also a pathway to thrive and realize their potential.

“To achieve this, we will need sustainable funding that addresses gaps and supports for everyone, including underserved groups in rural and remote regions of Canada. This announcement by the Government of Canada will help YWCA NWT pilot alternatives to safe homes to better support survivors in our territory.”

YWCA NWT will address service gaps and barriers in the territories by testing different ways of providing safe homes in smaller, remote communities that currently do not have spaces for women who experience violence.

Lyda Fuller, Executive Director YWCA NWT noted that the YWCA is looking forward to making new partnerships and creating service provisions that are truly survivor-driven in efforts to address gender-based violence.

“This funding by the Government of Canada will give us more stability and improve our resources, helping us in this work of securing a better future for women and families across the Northwest Territories.”

An important aspect of the project will be collaborating with local stakeholders, including survivors of gender-based violence and community and political leaders, to realize sustainable solutions. It will work to ensure that survivors of gender-based violence in small communities can rely on timely, reliable, and trauma-informed services.