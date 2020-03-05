Folk On The Rocks is back this year from July 17th-19th, as they celebrate some of the fan-favourites of recent years for their 40th anniversary event. Below you will see the first batch of performers announced including returning performers such as Fred Penner and Joel Plaskett.

Kicking off the announcements is the North’s own RIIT. This Nunavut-based singer blends traditional Northern sounds with a captivating contemporary flare.

Homegrown Kilo November will also be spinning tracks at this year’s festival. Kilo November blew Yellowknife audiences away last year at Folk On The Rocks and at the Yellowknife Farmers Market.

This year, the festival is welcoming Celeigh Cardinal, a powerful Métis singer/songwriter from Northern Alberta.

British Columbia’s Shred Kelly will be hitting the Folk On The Rocks stage again this summer with hits like “Going Sideways” and “Sing To The Night”. He previously performed at Folk in 2015.

2016’s Beer Garden highlight, Lemon Bucket Orkestra is back for Folk On The Rocks 2020. This multi-award winning ensemble describes themselves as “Toronto’s original guerrilla-folk party-punk massive”.

Heading down a nostalgic road for some, and a classic car-trip staple for others is none other than the iconic Canadian children’s musician: Fred Penner, who previously performed in 2011.

Named one of XXL’s 15 Toronto Rappers You Should Know in 2019, Haviah Mighty delivers what her name promises. Last year Haviah Mighty made history by being the first black woman to receive the Polaris Prize for her album “13th Floor”.

And finally, the artist who captured Yellowknife’s spirit in song, backed by the full band, is Joel Plaskett Emergency who rocked the stage back in 2016.

The remaining Folk On The Rocks lineup will be announced on March 19th, and April 2nd with more celebrated locals, and highly anticipated Canadian acts.

Early bird tickets are on sale now until May 10, in addition to a limited number of VIP Passes that truly give festival-goers all access, all weekend long. All tickets, including tickets for the pre-event Warm The Rocks are available on their website.