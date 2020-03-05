Whati RCMP arrested and charged a 30-year-old man for possession for the purpose of trafficking. On March 3rd, Whati RCMP originally arrested the 30-year-old man for mischief. Upon searching the individual during his arrest, police found he was in possession of one ounce of drugs, suspected to be crack cocaine.

As a result, Craig James Rabesca, from Whati, has been charged under the Controlled Drug and Substances Act with Possession for the purpose of trafficking. He will appear in court in Whati on May 19th.

ʺWith the upcoming Dene Handgame Tournament in Whati from March 5th to 8th, an estimated 1000 visitors are expected to visit the small community. This is a significant seizure in our effort to maintain public safety and prevent the entry of illicit drugs in the communityʺ states Cst. Carman Dutz, of Whati RCMP.

The RCMP will increase traffic enforcement during the Tournament in and around Whati, Behchoko and on the ice road to Whati. Travellers can expect to see road patrols and check stops.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call Whati RCMP at 573-1111.