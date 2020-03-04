The Yellowknife Community Foundation has announced that the 2020 Scholarship and Grant application season is here.

For students, funding is available in the Fine and Performing Arts, Health Care and Social Work, Sport and Recreation, Leadership and Community Development, Trades, STEM, Air Transportation, Finance and Management, Administrative Support, and Second Language studies.

Many scholarships are open to students from across the NWT. The deadline for applying is May 15.

Grants are available for a wide range of charitable areas for capital-related projects which improve social conditions or assist and advance other community activities.

To be eligible, applicants must be registered charities or organizations able to provide charitable receipts. Applications to the general Yellowknife Community Fund are accepted twice each year by March 31 and September 15. Applications to our named Fund grants are accepted three times each year by March 31, May 15 and September 20.

Robin Greig, President of the Yellowknife Community Foundation noted how far the Yellowknife Community Foundation has come since they awarded its first two grants for $500 in 1996 and its first scholarship of $500 in 2000.

“This year, through the generosity of many current and former Yellowknife residents, families and organizations that have supported us over the years, we are quite excited to be providing nearly $100,000 in grants and nearly $50,000 from 32 scholarship funds.

One of the new Scholarships announced is the Adolph Duesterhus STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Scholarship. The scholarship will be open to students from Yellowknife pursuing post‐secondary education in a STEM-related field.

Greig noted that Duesterhus was one of the early pioneers of Yellowknife.

“We are very pleased that Adolph Duesterhus will be commemorated by the establishment of this new scholarship. This scholarship will memorialize his contribution to our community and help it grow into the future through support for students in STEM Fields.

Scholarship applications are now being accepted for the Adolph Duesterhus STEM Scholarship on the Foundation’s website.