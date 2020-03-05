The United Way NWT awarded 22 non-profit organizations new funding as part of its annual Community Investment Fund.

20 successful applicants will receive up to $7,500 for 2020 programming and one successful candidate will receive a multiyear grant. They will receive $15,000 each year for three years. The Yellowknife Women’s Society Court Outreach and Support program will continue with their second year of Multi-year funding.

Paul Gillard, Community Investment Fund Chair stated that they saw a record number of applicants this year, amounting to a 25% increase over previous years.

“This really highlighted the growing need we have in the North. The groups that submitted applications are all creating some kind of positive change and really challenged our committee to look deeply at the reach each group had. This was one of those years that if we could have funded them all, we would have.”

The successful single year applicants receiving up to $7,500 each were:

CDENTO

Children’s First Society

Dene Nahjo

Ecology North

Food First

Food Rescue

Fort Smith Cooperative Nursery School

Foster Family Coalition

Hay River Family Support Centre

Hay River Soup Kitchen

Inclusion NWT

Inuvik Food Bank

Inuvik Homeless Shelter

Inuvik Youth Centre

NWT Literacy Council

Rainbow Coalition of Yellowknife

Side Door Ministries

Yellowknife Farmer’s Market

Yellowknife Young Parents Program

YK Seniors Society

YWCA NWT

Receiving $15,000 a year, for three years, the successful multi year application was:

The Mackenzie Recreation Association.

The Mackenzie Recreation Association focuses on enhancing the quality of life for the Mackenzie residents with physical literacy and active for life opportunities. They foster and support the development of recreation, volunteers and leadership.

Tracy St. Denis, Chair of the United Way NWT noted that this year’s committee worked hard to evaluate each application and recommended the successful candidates based on need, as well as reach.

“It’s hard to say no to anyone when everyone is doing great work for the North. I am grateful for the time and consideration our Community Investment Committee put into each application.”

The Community Investment Fund Committee deliberated over all of the applications, taking into consideration United Way NWT’s key focus areas:

From poverty to possibility

Healthy people, strong communities

All that kids can be

The listed candidates best fulfilled the United Way NWT’s mandate and will receive cheques to help fund programs and projects that will be run in the NWT in 2020.

The Community Investment Fund is a yearly opportunity for non-profits all over the NWT to apply. Deadline for applications is in early December and recipients are selected in the New Year. To be included on The United Way NWT’s mailing list email [email protected]