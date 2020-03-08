The NT RCMP Major Crime Unit is investigating a sudden death in Behchoko.

At approximately 9:05 a.m., on Saturday, March 7th, Behchoko RCMP responded to a report of an adult man in a residence, deceased.

Officers with Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation. NT RCMP Forensic Identification Services and Police Dog Services are on scene and assisting with the investigation, with support from Behchoko and Yellowknife RCMP. The NWT Office of the Chief Coroner is also assisting the RCMP into the sudden death investigation.

No one has been charged and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-111.