Given the concerns around the novel COVID-19, Air North, Yukon’s Airline is allowing passengers to shift their travel plans without incurring a change fee. This policy will provide a one-time waive of change fees for travel on all routes, for bookings made between March 10th and April 5th and for travel between March 20th and December 15th. Modifications to itineraries must be made at least 10 days before scheduled travel date.

In light of the recent cancellation of the 2020 Arctic Winter Games, Air North is also allowing affected passengers to change or cancel their travel plans without penalty. Customers who have purchased flights with the intention of travelling for the event will be given the option to cancel their bookings without incurring a cancellation fee. Customers are able to receive a full refund or credit to their Air North account. Credits will be issued in the exact amount of the cancelled itinerary.

In the wake of the Games cancellation, the following flights have been impacted:

March 13th (4N2773) Edmonton to Whitehorse – Flight added

March 14th (4N515) Whitehorse to Vancouver – Departure time changed from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m.

March 14th (4N516) Vancouver to Whitehorse – Flight added

March 14th (4N512) Ottawa to Whitehorse – Flight added

March 22nd (4N2733) Whitehorse to Edmonton – Flight added

March 22nd (4N506) Vancouver to Whitehorse – Flight cancelled – affected passengers have been notified

March 22nd (4N2662) Whitehorse to Yellowknife to Vancouver to Kelowna – Flight now ends in Kelowna; previously terminated in Vancouver

March 22nd (4N521) Whitehorse to Ottawa – Flight added

If passengers would like to make adjustments to their bookings, they must do so by contacting the Air North call centre at 1-800-661-0407 extension 1. New bookings are subject to availability based on the original fare class purchased. No refund will be given if the new fare is lower than the original fare purchased.

Chief Commercial Officer, Benjamin Ryan states that Air North aims to take a proactive approach to managing the effects of the spread of the virus.

“Safety is always our number one priority. For the protection of both our passengers and our employees, we are keeping a very close eye on the situation through regular updates from several relevant governing bodies.”

Air North states that their safety department is in close communication with all of the airports the company operates out of in order to stay up to date on the steps being taken to ensure passengers’ safety and well-being. The Department sends out regular company-wide memos to disseminate the information provided by the airports. The Public Health Agency of Canada and Travel Canada are monitored on a daily basis for updates regarding general and travel-related advisories.

Travellers who are returning from abroad are being asked to monitor their health for fever, cough, and difficulty breathing for 14 days after returning to the country and to notify the public health authority in their province or territory if they notice these symptoms. Air North, encourages passengers to remain updated on the situation.