The NT RCMP Major Crimes Unit has laid a charge in relation to the sudden death investigation in Behchoko.



29-year-old Colton Migwi, from Behchoko, has been charged with Murder.

On Saturday, March 7th, Behchoko RCMP responded to a report of a deceased 30-year-old man in a residence.

NT RCMP Major Crimes Unit took the lead on this investigation, with the support of Behchoko RCMP Detachment, NT RCMP Forensic Identification Services, Police Dog Services and the NWT Office of the Chief Coroner.

Colton Migwi has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on March 24th at 9:30 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or other criminal activity is asked to call Behchoko RCMP at 392-1111.