Update: Northwestel has sent a release saying that the telecommunications services outage that occurred just prior to 10:00 a.m., has been resolved and that services have resumed to normal.

UPDATE

Just prior to 10 am, the Yukon, Northwest Territories and Northern BC. experienced an outage to telecommunications services due to a fibre cut in Northern BC.

A technical issue has been resolved and service has now resumed as normal. — Northwestel (@northwestel) March 13, 2020

At approximately 10:00 a.m., on Friday, March 13th, communities throughout the NWT started to experience intermittent cell phone outages as well as internet services not working.

Northwestel confirmed an ongoing issue with cell and internet services in the North, including Northern Alberta and British Columbia.

Due to a technical issue, Internet traffic in and out of the Northwest Territories and Yukon is very restricted at this time.

Northwestel technicians are working to restore full service as soon as possible. We thank all customers for their patience. — Northwestel (@northwestel) March 13, 2020

The RCMP stated that cell phone calls within the territories, including cell phone calls made to NT RCMP detachments and the Operational Communications Centre in Yellowknife, are affected.

They add that landlines are not affected and that if you need to make an emergency phone call to an NT RCMP detachment, to call from a landline.