Update: Northwestel has sent a release saying that the telecommunications services outage that occurred just prior to 10:00 a.m., has been resolved and that services have resumed to normal.

At approximately 10:00 a.m., on Friday, March 13th, communities throughout the NWT started to experience intermittent cell phone outages as well as internet services not working.

Northwestel confirmed an ongoing issue with cell and internet services in the North, including Northern Alberta and British Columbia.

The RCMP stated that cell phone calls within the territories, including cell phone calls made to NT RCMP detachments and the Operational Communications Centre in Yellowknife, are affected.

They add that landlines are not affected and that if you need to make an emergency phone call to an NT RCMP detachment, to call from a landline.