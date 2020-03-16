Yellowknife Education bodies released a Sunday morning memo to parents, students, and guardians addressing the region’s concerns.

Yellowknife Education Bodies are taking a proactive approach in addressing the Covid 19 pandemic issues for schools. This includes the development of a written Pandemic Action Plan.

The memo released Sunday, March 15th, states the GNWT and Health officials are working closely to learn and remain apprised of the most up to date information as it becomes available. They are coordinating efforts with other agencies involved in pandemic planning and they will continue to monitor the situation for a more efficient response to changes.

Yellowknife education boards will be providing the public with updates as they become available through social media, websites, email systems and media as appropriate.

If you have any related questions or concerns please email [email protected]