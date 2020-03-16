In the 2nd session of the 19th legislative assembly this morning, NWT Premier Caroline Cochrane addressed school concerns around the COVID 19 outbreak saying she “has consulted with the chief public health officer on this, and has received the advice today to close NWT schools until after Easter.”

This advice comes as a precautionary measure following the rise in the number of confirmed cases in other provinces and territories in Canada.

The closure will take effect until April 14th at least. The premier also reminding residents that `the NWT has yet to report any confirmed COVID 19 cases. The risk does remain low at this day. This does not mean to rest easy, we must prepare to take preventative measures now`.

Cochrane added ‘The minister will be convening a teleconference with all district education authorities to discuss this direction and how best to support school teachers, staff, and students as they return from spring break travel’

Please note Daycares are not affected by closures yet.

For the latest updates about the COVID 19 outbreak with regards to NWT go to www.gov.nt.ca