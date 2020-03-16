NewsYellowknife News City of Yellowknife shutting down City facilities, events and programs SHARE ON: Keven Dow, staff Monday, Mar. 16th, 2020 City of Yellowknife sign outside city hall. As the City of Yellowknife continues to take pre-emptive measures in preparation for the potential impacts of COVID-19, they have closed the following facilities effective Wednesday, March 18th, until further notice: FieldhouseMultiplexRuth Inch Memorial PoolYellowknife Community ArenaCurling ClubYellowknife Public Library Events and programs run by the City have also been suspended and the Yellowknife Visitor Centre, which is currently run out of City Hall, will be closed as of Tuesday, March 17th. The City will update residents as the situation develops. For information on facility closures, programs, memberships and refunds, visit the City’s website. Mayor Rebecca Alty states that the City has made some tough decisions in response to COVID-19 and all actions have been taken with the safety of residents as the top priority. “We encourage residents to take care of themselves and others by washing hands thoroughly, staying home if ill, helping neighbours in need, and social distancing where possible.” In the meantime, the City encourage residents to consider taking advantage of the City’s Virtual City Hall and eServices to make payments, and to use their library cards to access the Yellowknife Public Library’s e-books and Lynda Library resources. The City also is also recommending that Yellowknife residents do their part in avoiding potential spread of the virus: Wash your hands frequently, with soap and warm water, for at least 20 seconds;If you become ill, stay home, look after yourself and encourage those you know who are sick to do the same; andPractice social distancing by opting to read a book at home, taking a walk outside by yourself, or chatting with friends over the phone. Tags: City of Yellowknife