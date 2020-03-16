As the City of Yellowknife continues to take pre-emptive measures in preparation for the potential impacts of COVID-19, they have closed the following facilities effective Wednesday, March 18th, until further notice:

Fieldhouse

Multiplex

Ruth Inch Memorial Pool

Yellowknife Community Arena

Curling Club

Yellowknife Public Library

Events and programs run by the City have also been suspended and the Yellowknife Visitor Centre, which is currently run out of City Hall, will be closed as of Tuesday, March 17th.

The City will update residents as the situation develops. For information on facility closures, programs, memberships and refunds, visit the City’s website.

Mayor Rebecca Alty states that the City has made some tough decisions in response to COVID-19 and all actions have been taken with the safety of residents as the top priority.

“We encourage residents to take care of themselves and others by washing hands thoroughly, staying home if ill, helping neighbours in need, and social distancing where possible.”

In the meantime, the City encourage residents to consider taking advantage of the City’s Virtual City Hall and eServices to make payments, and to use their library cards to access the Yellowknife Public Library’s e-books and Lynda Library resources.

The City also is also recommending that Yellowknife residents do their part in avoiding potential spread of the virus: