In a statement released March 16th by The northwest company, owner of Northern and Northmart, announced that over the past several weeks Northern and NorthMart have increased orders of essential food and other grocery products to ensure they have an adequate supply for customers.

As of March 16th, they are meeting customer demands with the exception of a few items. Going forward, their priority is to continue to meet customer shopping needs, working closely with suppliers, transportation partners and government officials.

To assure customers further, prices will be frozen for 60 days unless they relate to increases beyond the company’s control.

As for items in high demand, such as toilet paper, disinfecting wipes, and gloves to name a few, a limit of 1 item per household per day will be imposed.