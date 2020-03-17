At approximately 12:42 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17th, Yellowknife RCMP responded to an armed robbery at the Circle K Convenience Store, located at the corner of Forrest Drive and Franklin Avenue.

A man entered the store, brandishing a knife while demanding money and cigarettes from the clerk. The clerk complied and the man left with a small amount of money and cigarettes.

The suspect is described as approximately 5’8 with a slender build. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a black jacket and pants, black baseball cap with red lettering on it, sunglasses, and had the lower portion of his face covered.

Yellowknife RCMP are requesting anyone who was in the area of Forrest Drive and Franklin Avenue between 12:00 – 1:00 a.m. on March 17th to contact them at 867-669-1111.

Photo(s) will be distributed to the media if they become available.