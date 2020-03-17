Copperhouse Eatery + Lounge is temporarily closing its restaurant and lounge, and moving exclusively to “touchless” take-out. This comes on the heels of several events and facilities around the territory closing or being cancelled due to continued worry about the COVID- 19 pandemic.

Copperhouse management noted that at this time, health care professionals are urging residents to social distance, a concept that conflicts with what Copperhouse does.

“Understanding the importance of social distancing we are supporting this world wide effort by temporarily closing the restaurant and lounge to the public. Our staff are at greater risk of transmission of the COVID-19 pandemic when it reaches the north. They are in direct physical contact with members of the public and people traveling from affected areas including international travelers.“

Management added in a press release that the decision to close was in part to protect staff.

“Unfortunately it also impacts their ability to earn an income. We are working with Service Canada to understand how they can be supported during this interim period.”

For the “touchless” take-out service that they will be offering, you can order online, pick it up at the take out window and drive it home, with no contact.

There will also be a 15% discount offered to all hospital staff who are “working incredibly hard to care for our community.” Copperhouse will be open 11:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Tuesday-Sunday.