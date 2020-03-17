To limit the spread of COVID-19, the GNWT is advising all individuals, organizations, and businesses that they should cancel all mass gatherings which could reach over 50 people.

Large retail or grocery stores are exempt from the 50 person-requirement. The remaining guidance on hand-washing and physical distance still apply. Additionally, if you are holding a gathering of less than 50 people, the following measures must be available to be considered safe:

The ability to keep two metres between people. Adequate supply of hygiene material (i.e. paper towels, soap, hand sanitizer, running water, waste disposal). The direction that anyone who is not feeling well must stay home. Increased cleaning and disinfecting of surfaces used often.

GNWT also reminds residents that hosting gatherings outdoors is always safer.

Large gatherings are a significant source of spread. Physical distancing of more than two metres apart becomes challenging, healthy respiratory practices may not always be followed, and more bodies mean more chance of spread. Taking action to limit large gatherings will help protect all Northwest Territories residents — and especially the elderly and other vulnerable populations.

If you feel sick, you should not go to any gathering of any size — stay home. If you develop a fever, cough, or other flu-like symptoms during this time period, contact the following:

Yellowknife: 867-767-9120

Inuvik: 867-777-7246

Fort Smith: 867-872-6203

Hay River: 867-874-7201

For all other communities, click here.

They will talk to you about your symptoms, and advise you what to do next. Do not go in without calling. If you develop severe symptoms such as difficulty breathing call 9-1-1.