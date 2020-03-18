Aurora College has temporarily suspended all programs and in-person classes starting the week of March 23rd.

The college will not be resuming any in-person classes this semester, as college staff identifies which programs can resume using a distance learning format.

In a statement released by the college today, President Andy Bevan said:

“Our priority is the health and wellness of our staff and students. In our efforts to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, I have made the decision to temporarily suspend all programs. Students should return to their home communities if possible, and avoid the campus buildings. As the situation continues to change, we are exploring the best way to support student educational success in the coming months. I am asking staff and students for patience as we work through all of the logistics.”