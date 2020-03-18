The Union of Northern Workers has announced the closure of its offices in Hay River, Inuvik, and Yellowknife until further notice.

All duty travel has been suspended, and staff will be working from home to respond to calls and emails and will continue to provide service using all available technologies.

The UNW said they have been communicating with the GNWT regarding workplace and employee plans, and the parties are meeting weekly to discuss updates, with additional meetings as required.

In a statement released today, UNW President Todd Parsons encouraged all workers to speak to their employer or supervisor if they have any questions about their workplace plans. And stay up to date on current health advisories by regularly checking the website if the NWT Cheif Public Health Officer.