A fire broke out at the Yellowknife Airport this morning at an unspecified time. The fire was reported to be next to the propane vaporizer at the airport.

Highway patrol, RCMP, city and airport fire crews, as well as highway maintenance staff, responded to and controlled the fire.

Greg Hanna, NWT Infrastructure Department spokesperson told MyYellowknifeNow.com the fire caused Highway 3 to temporarily close from approximately kilometre 334 to 335.6 near the Fred Henne Parking lot to Diamond Row.

The highway has since reopened.

Runway 16/34 was also closed for 10 minutes and has since reopened. While runway 10/28 remained open at all times.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.